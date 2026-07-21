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ABC-7 First Alert – Isolated storms tonight; then heat becomes the story

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Updated
today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:48 PM

A few isolated storms possible tonight as they move to the NW. Some could produce a good amount of rain is a short time period.

Beginning Thursday, temps will begin to heat up as highs will be from 100 - 105 degrees and last through the weekend. Only a slight storm chance.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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