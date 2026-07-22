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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Sweltering heat returns

KVIA
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Published 3:49 PM

Temperatures will be on the big rise through next week. Highs will climb to the triples once again. We should see temps between 100 - 105 over the next several days.

Rain and storm chances will be very slim but not non-existent. I would expect our daily chances to be around 10% in spots.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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