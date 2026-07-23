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ABC-7 First Alert – Brutal heat in place; it will last a while

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Updated
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:15 PM

The extreme heat will continue through this weekend and even hang out for next week. Isolated and limited storms will pop here and there, but most folks will stay dry and hot.

Record heat will not be out of the question. Friday and next Monday will likely be the hottest days with highs around 106-109.

Stay hydrated with plenty of water; take rest breaks when working outdoors in the heat;, wear light-colored clothing and have cool - clean water for those pets whether outside or inside. Also, don't forget about having a shaded spot for the critters as well.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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