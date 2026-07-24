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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Very hot each day through the weekend and next week. Possible record highs.

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Updated
today at 2:07 PM
Published 2:06 PM

Temperatures will be near or record breaking through next week. El Paso has already had 25 triples on the season so far which is the average for a giving summer. We will add more triples to this season as the days go by.

Thunderstorms will be possible but pretty isolated through the weekend and next week. Most storms will be confined to the mountains.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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