Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert continues – Extreme heat with some record highs through Friday.

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:56 PM

Record to near record highs will continue through Friday. Highs will be from 104-108 degrees. Later in the day and night there will be some isolated storms in spots

Temps will cool just a bit for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.