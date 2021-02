Forecast

Extremely cold air will be in place overnight. Lows should fall to the single digits in some places. This will be the coldest air since February 2011.

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us most of your Monday with highs in the mid 30's.

Another system will hit us Tuesday and Wednesday giving us windy conditions Tuesday and rain chances late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temps are expected to heat up to around 70 by the weekend.