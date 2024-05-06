Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry and windy Monday

Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off our work week with mild conditions. We will remain warm and dry with light winds expected. A red flag warning is in place.

Temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the mid 80s.

We will see winds pick up from breezy to low end windy at most. Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 MPH at most.

We are also looking to remain dry with no rain chances in our forecast.

Warm, windy and dry conditions increase are fire danger risk, for that reason a Red Flag warning is in place.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

