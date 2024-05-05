Warm and windy weather ahead: Fire danger rises

Good morning, and happy Cinco de Mayo weekend!

The upcoming week is forecasted to bring warm and breezy to windy conditions, raising concerns for increased fire danger.

A surge of moisture has reached El Paso early this morning from the east, associated with a backdoor cold front, resulting in higher dew points primarily east of the mountain chain.

However, this moisture surge is expected to be short-lived as it gets flushed out of the area by deep southwest flow ahead of a deep upper low over the Great Basin.

Dry conditions and breezy winds are anticipated this afternoon, particularly closer to the base of the trough, with minimal potential for blowing dust. Winds will be more modest in far west Texas.