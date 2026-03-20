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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: March Heat Wave continues this weekend, backdoor “cool” front will arrive Sunday night

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Published 3:31 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the historic heat wave in the Borderland. After being one degree shy of the 1907 record Wednesday and tying our record yesterday of 92 degrees, we may break or tie our 1907 record of 93 degrees today.

Saturday's record high 89 (2017) could be smashed, the forecasted high is 96 degrees. Sunday's high will be 97 and the record is 93 (2017).

A backdoor cool front will arrive Sunday night and Monday's high will be at 86, but this will be short-lived... The Borderland will see another sharp increase in temperatures Tuesday-Thursday.

So what is driving all of this? A dominating upper level ridge that has built over the Desert Southwest and Rockies. Parts of the Desert Southwest and Southern California are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories where highs can rise up to 108 degrees by this weekend. An early work week backdoor cool front will sweep across the area Sunday evening and it will be 10-15 degrees cooler by Monday, but this will be short-lived. By Tuesday, the Borderland will be back in the 90s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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