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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Saturday evening expected, warmup begins tomorrow

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Published 4:22 PM

We have made it to the weekend! We are tracking a cool Saturday evening/Sunday morning in the Borderland, I am forecasting nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s.

Once again, another warm up is expected, but his will not be as extreme as the back to back record breaking heat waves. Highs will instead be in the 80s, with lows in the 50s.

Likewise, we are tracking a storm system will sweep through the region which will bring a small chance of rain in the Borderland tomorrow and Monday and again Wednesday. The highest chances will be in the mountains.

Otherwise, breezy to windy conditions will reside across the Borderland with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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