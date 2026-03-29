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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming trend continues in the Borderland, slight chance of rain expected Monday and Wednesday

By
Updated
today at 7:27 PM
Published 6:33 PM

Compared to yesterday and Friday, it was a bit warmer today in the Borderland. This is the beginning of another warming trend. Highs will be in the 80s, lows in the 50s. The warmest day will be tomorrow.

We are tracking a small chance of rain Monday and Wednesday. The best chances will be in the mountains and west of the area. 

Likewise, we may see breezy to windy conditions by midweek and it will be cooler by Easter Sunday in the Borderland.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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