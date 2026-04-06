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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a slight chance for evening/overnight showers in the Borderland

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Published 3:38 PM

Today we are tracking a chance for evening and overnight showers in the Borderland. Likewise, chances will linger tomorrow morning. Most of the shower activity will be spotty and isolated across the region.

The Borderland will see drier conditions and another warmup into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week.

Another storm system may bring isolated showers and some eastern storms by the end of the work week.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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