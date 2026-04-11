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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking evening showers in the Borderland, drier and windy tomorrow and Monday

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Published 5:33 PM

We have had rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland yesterday and today in the Borderland. These showers and storms will linger this evening and tonight. The strongest storms will be well east of the Borderland. Tonight and tomorrow morning rain chances will drop off.

Tomorrow and Monday will be drier and a little windy. We may see some blowing dust with these winds but nothing crazy.

Temps near normal this week.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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