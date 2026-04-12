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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy today and tomorrow, small chance for rain tomorrow

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Published 4:49 PM

We saw a couple of spotty showers last night. El Paso received about .01 inches of rain. Today is different, the Borderland will experience dry and gusty winds. El Paso International has seen a peak gust of about 38 miles per hour, Las Cruces International saw a gust as high as 48 miles per hour.

The winds will persist tomorrow as well. Likewise, there will be a small chance of spotty showers.

We will see mostly quiet conditions and seasonal temps this week, highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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