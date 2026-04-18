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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy and chilly night expected in the Borderland, slight chance of rain

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Published 6:17 PM

The Borderland saw a cold front move in last night, it is a bit cooler. Winds will gust up to 30 mph with wind chills in the 50s overnight/tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be below normal as well, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. 

Models are in a disagreement on when we may see rain, some are predicting tomorrow and other are thinking it will happen Monday morning.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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