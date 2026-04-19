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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slight chance of rain this evening in the Borderland, another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

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Published 5:59 PM

The bulk of the winds have passed this morning, the peak gust was 28 mph around midday at El Paso International. Since then, it has been mostly cloudy across the area. We are tracking slight chance of rain in the Borderland this evening.

Tomorrow, we are tracking isolated to scattered showers and t-storms. The best chances will be in higher elevations.

Behind this storm system, it will be dry with breezy to windy southwest winds Tuesday and above normal temperatures throughout the week. 

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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