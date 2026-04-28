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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm pattern continue in the Borderland, chance of rain increasing Thursday and Friday

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Published 3:29 PM

Our calm, warm, dry, and breezy conditions continues in the Borderland today and tomorrow.

We are still continuing to track a potentially active weather pattern expected at the end of the work week. A low pressure system will set up to the west of the Borderland which will pull moisture up from the Pacific Ocean and give us a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. A stationary front will set up to the east of El Paso which will cause our system to west to stall out. This is the perfect set up to get multiple chances of rain Thursday through Friday. The front will develop a low pressure system to the east of El Paso which will increase our chances Thursday going into Friday. The exact time and amount for rain is uncertain.

This cold front will dip south and bring cooler temps Friday night into Saturday morning. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Like I said yesterday, this system will not cause issues with the BTS Concert this weekend. It will be mostly clear with temps in the 70s as the doors open and 60s as the show is wrapping up!

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Jaelin Lewis

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