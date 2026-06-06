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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking triple digits in the Borderland

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Published 5:33 PM

BRING ON THE HEAT! After a wet week in the Borderland, we are now switching to a hot and mostly dry week. We are tracking triple digits for the next several days, the hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday!

Most of the showers and thunderstorm activity will remain in the mountains. An isolated shower is possible, but not likely.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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