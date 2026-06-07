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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking daily highs from 100-105 this week starting today

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Published 3:44 PM

Our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this week's heat wave. We are tracking daily highs in and around 100-105 degrees starting today. No rain will be expected for the next

The hottest days will be Tuesday (104) and Wednesday (105).

If you are out and about or doing outdoor work, take it easy out there.

Heat-related illnesses creep up on you quickly.

-Hydrate and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages

-Take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade

-Wear long sleeves and apply sunscreen

-Do not leave pets or people in a car

-Check on your neighbors

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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