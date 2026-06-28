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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot Sunday expected with eastern isolated showers and thunderstorms

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Published 3:36 PM

Yesterday's high was 102. It will be another hot day with highs in the 90s/100s across the Borderland. We are tracking another slight chance for mostly isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, but these storms will be more focused to the east of El Paso and Las Cruces. These storms will be strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds, similar to what we have seen for the past few days. Some storms may cause dust storms.

Tomorrow's highs will be similar to today in the upper 90s/100s. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated.

For the next several days, daily storm chances will be on and off with highs near 100 degrees daily.

There will be a slight chance for rain and a little cooler with highs in the mid 90s for your 4th of July Weekend!

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JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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