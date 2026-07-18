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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking scattered evening showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland, chances persist through Monday evening

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Published 4:51 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for daily evening showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Borderland. These storms could produce heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding, some stronger storms may produce gusty outflow winds.

Another chance for scattered showers are possible tomorrow and Monday. After Monday, chances will dwindle to isolated storms in Western New Mexico and the mountains.

The Borderland will see a dry pattern and a warming trend by the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s/100s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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