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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Brutal heat wave continues in the Borderland, +104 degree highs for several days

By
Updated
today at 4:42 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the heat wave that is cooking the Borderland. This weekend, highs will be from 102 to 104 degrees.

Likewise, Monday through Wednesday we may see near record-highs from 105 to 108 degrees. There will be a daily slight chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the weather setup for the next several days... a high pressure system will bounce around the Southern Rockies for the next few days which will pull moisture from the Gulf from time to time (depending on where the system set's up), but also this will keep our daily temps near record-high. Eventually this high pressure

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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