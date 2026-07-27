ABC-7 First Alert: Searing hot heat wave continues in the Borderland for record-breaking highs up to 108

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the blistering hot heat wave in the Borderland. We are now on the 5th straight day of triple digits as yesterday's high was 103. So far, we have hit 104 in El Paso. Las Cruces has seen a high of 104 so far.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for El Paso from Monday morning to Tuesday evening. This advisory area now includes Las Cruces. Highs are expected to range from 105 to 107! I will not be surprised if the NWS extends this for several days because this week, highs will continue to fluctuate from 102 to 106 degrees.

If you are going to be out in these conditions, make sure you are hydrating, taking frequent breaks in the shade or A/C, check on your neighbors, and never leave people or pets in vehicle.

Likewise, there is a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. This chance will be daily for the next several days!

Here's the weather setup for the next several days... a high pressure system will bounce around the Southern Rockies for the next few days which will pull moisture from the Gulf from time to time (depending on where the system set's up), but also this will keep our daily temps near record-high. Eventually this high pressure will move out of the area giving us a little relief from the heat!