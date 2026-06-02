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Your Voice, Your Vote

Cunningham to face US Rep. Vasquez for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

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Published 11:05 PM

(KVIA) -- In New Mexico's Tuesday primary election, Greg Cunningham secured the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 2. He will run against the incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Cunningham ran against Jose Orozco. Orozco withdrew from the race, but his name was still on Tuesday's ballot.

Cunningham is a former marine, retired police officer and business owner, according to this campaign website.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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