Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Deb Haaland wins New Mexico Democratic primary, Hull wins GOP nomination for governor

By
New
Published 10:45 PM

(KVIA) -- Tuesday, ABC-7 projected Deb Haaland won the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor. Greg Hull is the projected winner for the GOP race.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Haaland had 72% of votes against Sam Bregman.

Haaland served as U.S. interior secretary under former President Joe Biden. She oversaw federal public lands, natural resources and tribal affairs.

She was also the U.S. Representative for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021.

Bregman, a trial lawyer, previously served as a deputy state auditor and a member of the Albuquerque City Council.

On the Republican side, Hull was the former mayor of Rio rancho and is one of the longest-serving mayors in the state. With 92% of precincts reporting, he had 47% of votes.

He ran against Doug Tuner, an Albuquerque businessman who ran for governor in 2010. Duke Rodriguez was his third opponent and is a healthcare executive.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.