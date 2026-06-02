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Your Voice, Your Vote

US Sen. Luján secures Democratic primary win, Marker gets GOP nomination

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Published 10:33 PM

(KVIA) -- The incumbent U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Mexico's first semi-open primary election on Tuesday.

Rep. Luján ran against Matt Dodson, a U.S. Air Force veteran who described himself as a Democratic socialist.

Rep. Luján has been a senator since 2021, previously representing northern New Mexico in the U.S. House for six terms. His focus has been on health care, jobs, public lands and tribal issues.

"I will keep fighting to lower costs, protect access to health care, help families put food on the table, and ensure New Mexico's kids can grow up in safe, strong communities," he said Tuesday night.

According to the New Mexico Secretary of State, Larry E. Marker made enough votes as a write-in Republican candidate to appear as the party nomination for U.S. Senate.

A Republican candidate has not won a New Mexico state election in 10 years.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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