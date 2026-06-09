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Rep. Hinojosa’s campaign hosts discussion in El Paso to combat school closures

KVIA
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Published 11:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Texas Representative Gina Hinojosa's campaign hosted a roundtable in El Paso as part of a program to fight school closures.

Watch a livestream of the roundtable below:

Texas Rep. Vince Perez led the roundtable, which talked about school closures and funding costs.

Rep. Hinojosa's roundtable is part of the Team Texas Public Schools rollout, which is a program that trains parents, teachers and administrators as coaches to fight school closures, according to a news release.

Rep. Hinojosa is running for Texas governor in November. She'll run against three-term incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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