New Mexico proposed as early state for 2028 Democratic presidential nominating calendar

(KVIA) -- Friday, the Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee voted to select six states for the early window of the 2028 Democratic presidential nominating calendar -- and New Mexico made the list.

The decision will be put before the full DNC for a vote at a summer meeting in Aug. 13-15.

At a meeting, the RBC voted to issue waivers to each of the six early window states, inviting them to hold nominating contests before Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is the U.S. presidential primary election day.

New Mexico's early nomination date is fourth on the proposed list, taking place Feb. 15, 2028.

South Carolina has the first early date for nominating contests, according to the DNC's proposed list:

South Carolina, January 22, 2028

Nevada, February 1, 2028

New Hampshire, February 8, 2028

New Mexico, February 15, 2028

Michigan, February 22, 2028

Virginia, February 29, 2028

According to a news release, the DNC said RBC members chose the six listed states because they believe they "best fit the goals laid out by the committee: a rigorous, fair, and efficient calendar that will produce the strongest possible nominee to win back the White House."

The RBC also chose to amend the DNC's previously adopted resolution to let them choose a sixth state instead of limiting the list to four or five.