Former POW from Operation Iraqi Freedom recalls capture of 507th Maintenance Company

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 23rd of March will forever mark a challenging time for Shoshana Johnson.

Back in 2003, Johnson was a Specialist of the U.S. Army 507th Maintenance Company. After arriving to serve as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Johnson was in a convoy that was ambushed. She and other members of the 507th were shot, and taken captive in the city of Nasiriyah. 11 others died.

Johnson and six other prisoners of war were eventually rescued after 22 days in captivity. They were welcomed as heroes in the United States on April 16 with a cheering crowd of over 3,000 people. The U.S. Army recognized them for courage, valor, and service with several awards.