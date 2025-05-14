circle-arrow
ABC-7 Do Gooder: El Paso professor provides free meals for college students
April 1, 2025
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: Teenager gives second chance to homeless dogs in El Paso
February 28, 2025
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan uses sports to unite the community on the field
January 30, 2025
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan dedicates life to service even during her own heath struggles
January 14, 2025
ABC-7 Do Gooder: El Paso car club raises $60,000 for local cancer patients
December 30, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan connects Aphasia patients, teaching new methods of communication
November 27, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: A retired nurse uses furry friends to continue care for El Pasoans
September 30, 2024
ABC-7 Do- Gooder: El Pasoan exchanges books for smiles
August 26, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Paso uplifts youth while battling health struggles of her own
July 18, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pason uplifts youth through skateboarding
June 28, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pason sets up restaurant to provide free meals for hungry
May 30, 2024
ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Paso boy helps lonely classmates make friends with idea for “Buddy Bench”
April 30, 2024
