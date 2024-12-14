Women’s right activists rally in France ahead of Gisèle Pelicot’s rape trial verdict

AVIGNON, France (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in the southern French town of Avignon ahead of the verdict in a mass-rape trial in which dozens of men stand accused. Gisèle Pelicot is alleged to have been drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband over a decade. The court is expected to deliver its verdicts by Dec. 20 in the trial of 51 defendants. Pelicot, who has become an icon for those fighting against sexual violence, testified during the proceedings about the harrowing events, which have sparked widespread public attention. Outside the courthouse, demonstrators held placards with messages such as “victims we believe you, rapists we see you,” “rapists, we see you,” and “shame changes sides.”

