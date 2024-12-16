New Jersey weighs making underage gambling no longer a crime, but subject to a fine

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Should underage gambling no longer be a crime? New Jersey lawmakers are considering changing the law to make gambling by people under age 21 no longer punishable under criminal law. Instead, the proposal would impose fines ranging between $500 and $2,000. The money would be used for prevention, education, and treatment programs for compulsive gambling. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey provides such programs and applauded the bill. But it said the legislation should add a requirement that underage gamblers undergo education about problem gambling. Experts say a growing number of young people around the country are becoming involved in gambling, especially sports betting.

