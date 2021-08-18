Austrian med student trying to make Giants roster

ap-national-sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sando Platzgummer isn’t your ordinary 24-year-old running back trying to make the New York Giants’ roster. Platzgummer is in the fourth year of a six-year program to become a physician. He never played college football. He came out of a club program. He’s also Austrian. He’s the longshot in training camp, and maybe that’s why his teammates enjoyed seeing him succeed last weekend with a 48-yard run against the Jets in the preseason opener. Platzgummer is in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, and he’s hoping to find a job in American football.