Heaney, Rizzo, Velazquez help streaking Yanks sweep Red Sox

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 to match a season best with their sixth straight victory. Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out. With two runners on, Lucas Luetge retired Kevin Plawecki for his third major league save and first since his 2012 rookie season with Seattle.