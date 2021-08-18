Kevin White’s quest to shed bust label endures with Saints

ap-national-sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Former West Virginia star receiver Kevin White says his latest chance to prove he can cut it in the NFL with New Orleans “means everything.” Saints coach Sean Payton says he likes the size and speed of the 6-foot-2 White and is eager to work with him. White was picked seventh overall by Chicago in the 2015 draft but has just 25 catches with no touchdowns in an injury-riddled career. He hasn’t had any receptions since 2018. He sat out the 2019 season and spent most of 2020 on San Francisco’s practice squad. The Niners cut him last week.