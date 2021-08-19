A healthy Miller, Sutton may lead to bounce-back for Broncos

ap-national-sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos pass rusher Von Miller gushed about everything on the last day of training camp, including the attributes of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, who are engaged in a QB battle. He also talked about teammates such as receiver Courtland Sutton, who like Miller is coming back from an injury. The return of Miller, the defensive leader, and Sutton, a dynamic playmaker, could factor into a bounce-back year for the Broncos after a 5-11 season.