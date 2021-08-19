Bumgarner, Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-2 for series sweep

ap-national-sports

JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 6-2 on Thursday for a three-game sweep. Bumgarner continued his strong pitching since returning from the injured list last month. Jean Segura led off the game with a double to left, but never advanced and Bumgarner didn’t give up another hit until Ronald Torreyes’ double in the eighth. Bumgarner went eight innings, giving up three hits and one run to help NL-worst Arizona finish 6-1 on its homestand. He walked one, struck out five and hit two batters, throwing 105 pitches. Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler. Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter had two-run doubles in the inning.