NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols sideline LaJoie for Michigan

ap-national-sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. Spire Motorsports says Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet. LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive. NASCAR this week tightened its protocols as cases of COVID-19 have spiked across the country. Among the new restrictions is driver movement to avoid casual interactions with fans and guest access has been cutback.