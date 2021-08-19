Trubisky gets fresh start as backup QB in Buffalo

ap-national-sports

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky isn’t dwelling on his past. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft lost his starting job in Chicago. For now, Trubisky is settling into his new role as the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo behind Josh Allen, which Trubisky says has been an unexpected but welcome reset button for his career. He’ll get a chance to showcase his progress this Saturday when he makes his return to Chicago. With the Bills keeping Allen on the sideline during preseason action for precautionary reasons, Trubisky will get the start against his former team.