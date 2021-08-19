Voit’s double lifts surging Yanks to 7-5 win over Twins

ap-national-sports

LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run double out of the leadoff spot in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night for their season-high seventh straight victory. Kyle Higashioka homered and started the four-run inning with an RBI double. Both hits scored Bronx native Andrew Velazquez, who had two hits and also stole a base – New York’s 30th since the All-Star break. Giancarlo Stanton added a homer in the eighth. Jake Cave homered and Jorge Polanco drove in three runs for Minnesota. Polanco also added a two-out RBI single off Zack Britton in the eighth and Miguel Sanó homered off Chad Green in the ninth.