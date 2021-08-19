Yorkshire cricket team sorry for behavior toward ex-player

ap-national-sports

LEEDS, England (AP) — English county cricket team Yorkshire has apologized to one of its former players after an independent investigation into his claims of institutional racism found he was a “victim of inappropriate behavior.” Azeem Rafiq is a former England under-19 captain who said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-17 and that he was close to taking his own life. Rafiq was Yorkshire’s youngest-ever captain when he led the team in a Twenty20 match in 2012. A formal investigation was commissioned by Yorkshire into Rafiq’s claims and the team is currently reviewing the findings.