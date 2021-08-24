Skip to Content
Knight sets women’s world hockey scoring record in US win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — American Hilary Knight has become the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship play with her 45th goal. The goal came in a 6-0 win over Russia. Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old Knight is also now in a tie with Granato for the U.S. record with 78 points. Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with her pass to Knight. The United States broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes and cruised from there.

