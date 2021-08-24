LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative test. The university is the third Power 5 program to impose those restrictions. The policy will be in effect when LSU’s plays its home opener on Sept. 11 against McNeese State. Children ages 5 to 11 will be required to wear masks. LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.