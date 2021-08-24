LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
By The Associated Press
LSU is requiring fans attending games at Tiger Stadium who are 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a recent negative test. The university is the third Power 5 program to impose those restrictions. The policy will be in effect when LSU’s plays its home opener on Sept. 11 against McNeese State. Children ages 5 to 11 will be required to wear masks. LSU hasn’t decide whether masks will be required for vaccinated adults.