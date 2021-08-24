Yankees hit 3 HRs, hold off Braves 5-4 for 11th straight win

ap-national-sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Wandy Peralta retired Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded for the final out, and the New York Yankees held off the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in a thriller to extend their longest winning streak in 36 years to 11 games. DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave New York the lead. Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees. The Yankees remained four games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The 11-game winning streak is New York’s longest since Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, 1985.