Atlético signs Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Hertha

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has signed young Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin. The defending Spanish league champion says the 22-year-old Cunha arrives on a five-year contract. Atlético called Cunha a “versatile player who can play in various positions.” Financial details of the transfer were not immediately released. Cunha was a regular starter for the Brazil team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He was also called up for Brazil’s first team for World Cup qualifiers last year.