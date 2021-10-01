Doctor banned for life for steroid use on 10 weightlifters

ap-national-sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A team doctor who caused 10 Thailand weightlifters including Youth Olympics athletes to test positive for anabolic steroids has been banned for life. Ning Liu gave or used a pain-relieving gel laced with steroids to lifters before or during the world championships and Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in 2018. The International Testing Agency which prosecuted the case says Lui is “prevented from participating in any activity authorized or organized” by any sports body signed up to the World Anti-Doping Code. The doctor admitted the doping offenses and the ITA used statements from the 10 lifters. They were banned for up to 4 years.