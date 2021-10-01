Kevin De Bruyne back with Belgium for Nations League games

ap-national-sports

TUBIZE, Belgium (AP) — A healthy Kevin De Bruyne was named to Belgium’s team for the Nations League semifinal match against France next week. The Manchester City midfielder missed recent World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included him on his roster. Belgium plays France in the northern Italian city of Turin next Thursday with the winner facing either European Champion Italy or Spain in the final on Oct. 10 in Milan. The third-place game is the same day in Turin.