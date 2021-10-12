Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 1:10 PM

Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 4 after crashing into wall

KVIA

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run. The Astros say Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content