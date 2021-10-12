Qualified Germany showing signs of recovery under Flick

ap-national-sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Germany remains a work in progress under new coach Hansi Flick. There are signs he can turn it into a title contender at next year’s World Cup. Flick’s team became the first to qualify for the tournament in Qatar after a 4-0 win in North Macedonia on Monday. It was Germany’s seventh win from eight qualifying games. But the quality of its qualification rivals is keeping celebrations and expectations in check. None of Romania, North Macedonia, Armenia, Iceland or Liechtenstein are ranked among FIFA’s top 40 nations. Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka says there is much room for improvement but under Flick they are on the right path.