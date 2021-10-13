London calling: Jags try to end skid 4,000 miles from home

ap-national-sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is undefeated overseas. Meyer was Notre Dame’s receivers coach in 1996 when the Fighting Irish played Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame won 54-27. Twenty-five years later, Meyer will try to get to 2-0 when his winless Jacksonville Jaguars play a home game against cross-state foe Miami at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games, six shy of the NFL record set by Tampa Bay in 1977. They actually have a better winning percentage in London (.429) than in Jacksonville (.333) since they started playing annually across the pond in 2013.